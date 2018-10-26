Review: Shirkers is one of the year's most original movies

SHIRKERS (Sandi Tan). 96 minutes. Premieres Friday (October 26) on Netflix. Rating: NNNNN

Sandi Tan’s Shirkers is a master class in documentary storytelling. A highlight of this year’s Hot Docs festival, it is part mystery, part memoir, part teen movie and part behind-the-scenes drama that uses a tantalizing hook – the recovery of a lost classic of Singaporean cinema – to explore deeper personal story.

Growing up in the stodgy Southeast Asian city-state in the 80s and early 90s, Tan and her friends Jasmine Ng and Sophie Siddique were obsessed with punk culture and indie films. She authored the zine Exploding Cat and forged connections with kids around the world before becoming a critic for newspaper Straits Times and enrolling in a film class. The trio befriended American instructor Georges Cardona, who was full of wild stories, like how he inspired James Spader’s character in Steven Soderbergh’s 1989 film Sex, Lies & Videotape. Despite his eyebrow-raising claims, they teamed up with him to make an oddball road movie (the joke is it takes an hour to drive from one end of Singapore to the other) about a serial killer named “S” played by Tan.

When production wrapped in 1992, Cardona promptly vanished, taking the 70 cans of 16 mm film with him. Tan later moved to the U.S. where she became a filmmaker and novelist, mostly losing touch with Ng and Siddique but frequently reminded of the unfinished film as stylistically similar (and commercially successful) indie movies were released over the years. Then, one day, Cardona’s widow reached out: she had found the Shirkers film cans in storage. Did Tan want to see them?

The footage is eye-popping – a cinematic treasure and gorgeous time capsule for pre-gentrification Singapore. It transports Tan back to her teenage years and rebellious desire to express herself in a conservative society. Reuniting with Ng and Siddique gradually takes greater prominence than resolving the mystery behind the film’s disappearance. Though Cardona’s absence occupies much of Shirkers, he turns out to be a supporting player in a story about the intensity and transience of teenage friendships and how the success of a movie hinges on the creative alchemy among a specific group of people.

There’s a wild energy in the sequences recreating the girls’ teenage obsessions as film clips and photos form collages on the screen. You get a strong sense that Tan’s nostalgia trip is as joyful as it is necessary. As we meet the adult versions of Ng and Siddique, it’s fun to watch as the dynamic described in Tan’s slyly sardonic voice-overs is both validated and hilariously undermined by her now-grown friends, particularly the wry Ng, who went on to become a director/producer.

Shirkers is a movie about dashed dreams and the meaningfulness of closure, but it’s the opposite of bitter or rueful.

