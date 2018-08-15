Review: biopic Nico,1988 is eulogistic and hopeful

NICO, 1988 (Susanna Nicchiarelli). 93 minutes. Opens Friday (August 17). See listing. Rating: NNN

An outstanding performance from Danish actor Trine Dyrholm works through singer Christa Päffgen’s complicated emotions, moods and levels of sobriety.

Christa is better known as Nico and Susanna Nicchiarelli’s intimate, dignified and big-hearted biopic drops in on her in 1986. The middle-aged “once was” is haggard, hooked on heroine and making a modest effort to give a shit while promoting and touring her final album, Camera Obscura.

Journalists keep asking her about the time spent with Velvet Underground almost two decades before. The Germany-born Nico can recount childhood moments more vividly and poetically than the period where she was a model, singer and actor careening between Andy Warhol, Velvet Underground and everything about the 60s that left a young and attractive female talent with LSD-mushed memories and a life left in shambles. Or at least that’s how Nicchiarelli presents them.

Homing in on the final two years in Nico’s life is a narrative challenge, because, as the journalists attest, everything worth printing has long passed and all that’s left is largely static and depressing.

But Nicchiarelli and Dyrholm impressively fly in the face of that logic with a film that is eulogistic and hopeful. They scour Nico’s abrasive behaviour, and her defeated life and career, for the warm tiny bits that the artist could hold dear and take pride in. There’s not a lot, but they make the most of it.

