Okja is one of the most daring highwire acts I’ve seen in years

OKJA (Bong Joon-ho). 120 minutes. Some subtitles. Opens Wednesday (June 28) at the TIFF Bell Lightbox and streams on Netflix. See listing. Rating: NNNNN

Okja demonstrates that there is no subject Bong Joon-ho cannot make compelling, thrilling and moving.

The man who brought us the pitch-perfect genre hybrids of The Host and Snowpiercer here turns his attention to literal hybrids, spinning a grand adventure about a Korean farm girl named Mija (Ahn Seo-hyun) and her best friend, Okja, a super-pig who’s the property of a shady global corporation.

That summary doesn’t come close to capturing either the complexity of the narrative – written by Bong and Jon Ronson – or the dexterity with which it is realized, from its remarkably expressive CG super-pig to the range of emotions expressed by Okja’s human co-stars.

Jake Gyllenhaal goes a bit broad as a venal TV personality, but he’s balanced by Tilda Swinton as a blissfully self-absorbed CEO and Paul Dano as an especially empathetic animal rights activist. And child actor Ahn is a revelation, especially when you realize she’s performing to empty air.

As in all of Bong’s features, the tone switches from idyllic to madcap at the drop of a hat – or the twitch of a giant super-pig’s ear. A chase sequence is choreographed with almost giddy abandon, adding one complication after another; a corporate meeting is framed as arch satire until it cracks to reveal a glimpse of damaged humanity underneath Swinton’s über-Gwyneth facade. It all serves the story, driving us toward moments of soul-deep horror and stunning feeling.

It’s one of the most daring high-wire acts I’ve seen in years, and it’s a shame most people will see it on Netflix rather than experiencing it with a crowd.