Oscar nominee On Body And Soul is a dryly comic satire

ON BODY AND SOUL (Ildikó Enyedi). Streaming on Netflix starting Friday (February 2). Subtitled. Rating: NNN

What’s the best way for two coworkers to carry on an office romance in 2018? Meet secretly in your unconscious minds. That’s the basic premise of Hungarian filmmaker Ildikó Enyedi’s Oscar-nominated film, a dryly comic tribute to Jungian dream theory streaked with unflinching footage of bloody animal slaughter.

The plot gets rolling when Endre (Géza Morcsányi), a middle-aged financial manager at an abattoir, calls upon a psychoanalyst (Réka Tenki) to probe the sexual histories and dream states of the staff in order to suss out who made off with a can of extremely potent “mating powder.” Via this intentionally absurd premise it quickly comes to light that Endre is having strikingly similar dreams to Mária (Alexandra Borbély), the new hygiene inspector with an uncanny poker face. Each night, both dream they are meeting in a wintry forest as deer.

That revelation leads to a platonic, but conspiratorial romance in which they sleep separately, meet in their dreams and then meet to describe successive ungulate encounters. These spiritual sojourns gradually lead them to ponder a worldlier connection – but, as you can imagine, it’s complicated.

Enyedi, who won the Camera d’Or in Cannes in 1989 for My 20th Century and hasn’t made a film in nearly 20 years, loves the point-of-view shot. Her lead characters are emotionally stilted office drones but keenly observant, and in many scenes we see Endre watching the awkward Mária fend off advances from a male coworker, for example. The way she portrays the ingrained sexism and mechanical ennui of office life almost mirrors the close-up shots of the deer silently regarding one another. In the office environment, the effect is soul-crushing, but in the forest the animals’ indifferent eyes take on a meditative majesty.

More brutally, the deer scenes are also contrasted with documentary-like sequences of cows being dismembered. Much as Borbély’s Mária is constantly examining small details in order to grade meat or size up a coworker, Enyedi’s camera does not spare viewers the particulars of slaughterhouse gore.

The implication of all of this is that banal work causes a kind of estrangement from our own bodies, leading us to a long for a world where oppressive social constructs – sometimes resulting in the male urge to pilfer bovine Viagra – do not exist.

Enyedi’s observant style keeps On Body And Soul visually interesting as the story threads come undone. Once the theft subplot serves its narrative purpose, it runs out of steam and distracts from the dream affair. (It’s obvious who did it and pointless to wait so long for a reveal.) Meanwhile, the office drama never rises above a monotone and neither does the romance, really, until a gruesome scene near the end. The office characters, namely Endre’s frustrated lunchmate (Zoltán Schneider), are played for sad comedy, but the satire lacks bite.

The documentary scenes of the animals are captivating, and Enyedi lines up the thematic and allegorical elements brilliantly, so it’s unfortunate when the payoff doesn’t arrive.