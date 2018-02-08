Oscar shorts hit the big time

× Expand Dear Basketball, about Kobe Bryant's love of the sport, will probably take home the animated short award.

Short films. They’re bite-sized works of art, calling cards for aspiring feature directors – and probably the reason you never win your Oscar pool. And every year, TIFF Bell Lightbox tries to screen as many of the nominated shorts as possible; this year, we get the animated and live-action packages. As a public service – and in no way an Oscar pool cheat sheet – we offer this handy guide to the nominees.

Animated short subject

DEAR BASKETBALL (Glen Keane)

Former Disney animator Keane (The Little Mermaid, Aladdin) delivers inspiration by the bucketload, illustrating Kobe Bryant’s heartfelt love letter to the sport he’s about to leave with splendid hand-drawn images and a swelling John Williams score.

GARDEN PARTY (Florian Babikian, Théophile Dufresne, Vincent Bayoux, Victor Caire, Gabriel Grapperon, Lucas Navarro)

Caire and Grapperon’s CG short follows some frog pals as they wander through an empty mansion, and we slowly figure out what happened to the people that lived there. It’s a one-joke concept, but it’s gorgeously animated and the storytelling is simple and elegant.

LOU (Dave Mullins)

Pixar’s charming schoolyard comedy had the most theatrical exposure, ­having accompanied Cars 3 into megaplexes everywhere. The remarkably deft character design keeps the eponymous character – a sentient mass of discarded clothes and toys – from looking like a writhing nightmare.

NEGATIVE SPACE (Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata)

This delicate French piece turns a poem by Ron Koertge into a beautiful meditation on adulthood, love and loss (and luggage) with a gorgeous, tactile aesthetic. Easily my favourite thing in the package.

REVOLVING RHYMES (Jakob Schuh, Jan Lachauer)

This half-hour adaptation of Roald Dahl and Quentin Blake’s book of fractured fairy tales features the voices of Rose Leslie, Rob Brydon, Gemma Chan, David Walliams and Dominic West as various storybook characters. It’s the first half of a two-part a Christmas special that aired on the BBC last year, which is kind of weird.

Should win: Negative Space. It’s just lovely.

Could win: Lou. Never bet against Pixar.

Will probably win: Dear Basketball, because the Academy rarely misses a chance to give an Oscar to a famous person – and both Bryant and Keane are legends.

Live action short subject

DEKALB ELEMENTARY (Reed Van Dyk)

Writer/director Van Dyk’s two-hander – inspired, as the saying goes, by actual events – is an unnervingly simple, incredibly tense drama about a school administrator (Tarra Riggs) and a young man with a rifle (Bo Mitchell).

THE ELEVEN O’CLOCK (Derin Seale)

This Australian farce finds two men (Josh Lawson, who wrote the script, and Damon Herriman) squaring off in a psychiatrist’s office over which one of them is the doctor and which is the patient.

MY NEPHEW EMMETT (Kevin Wilson Jr.)

Wilson’s atmospheric drama considers Emmett Till’s murder through the eyes of Mose Wright (L.B. Williams), who tried to deter the lynch mob that came to their door on the night of August 28, 1955. It’s a little heavy on the portent, but how could it not be?

THE SILENT CHILD (Chris Overton)

A delicate drama about the relationship between a deaf child (Maisie Sly) and the social worker (Rachel Shenton, who also wrote the script) who nudges her into the world, The Silent Child is also a behind-the-scenes collaboration for Overton and Shenton, who were co-stars on the UK soap Hollyoaks. This is nothing like that.

WATU WOTE (ALL OF US) (Katja Benrath)

Produced as a thesis project for the Hamburg Media School, Benrath’s taut thriller dramatizes a 2015 bus attack in Kenya where Muslim hostages protected their Christian companions from religious persecution. Well, “dramatizes” is an understatement; director Benrath approaches the material as if it’s Captain Phillips.

Should win: DeKalb Elementary, which goes small and piercing with its storytelling where My Nephew Emmett and Watu Wote go big and broad.

Could win: The Silent Child, which is really well-made and -acted.

Will probably win: My Nephew Emmett, which has the weight of a powerful, terrible true story behind it.