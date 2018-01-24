Oscar-nominated The Insult is a superb allegorical drama

But even without its subtext about unrest in the Mideast this story about pride and anger would be powerful

THE INSULT (Ziad Doueiri). 112 minutes. Subtitled. Opens Friday (January 26). See listing. Rating: NNNN

After an argument about a balcony drainpipe escalates to harsh language, a Beirut mechanic (Adel Karam) demands an apology from a Palestinian construction foreman (Kamel El Basha) – which the foreman refuses to provide. And somehow, this leads to a national crisis.

The latest allegorical drama from Lebanese auteur Ziad Doueiri (West Beirut, The Attack), The Insult draws on the history of the Mideast and long-standing tensions between Palestinians and Lebanese Christians. 

But even without that subtext, the film – nominated for a foreign language Oscar – would still play. At its core this is a story about simple, stubborn pride, and what happens when anger obscures understanding. And Karam and El Basha make every new stage of their battle entirely convincing: we understand why they double and triple down, even when simply acknowledging the other’s injuries might pave a path toward genuine reconciliation. 

It’s easier to stay mad. People have been doing it for centuries, after all.