TV review: Hasan Minhaj's Netflix show needs to slow down

PATRIOT ACT WITH HASAN MINHAJ Episodes premiere weekly on Sundays on Netflix. Rating: NNN

Patriot Act is not your typical talk show and that’s not just because Hasan Minhaj is not your typical host. The Indian-American comedian, who rose to prominence as a correspondent on The Daily Show, tackles politics and culture in ways that suits both his progressive point of view and Netflix’s format.

Minhaj doesn’t just cycle through the latest breaking news and water-cooler conversations. Instead, he picks a timely topic and deep dives in 20-minute segments that scour history and stats, giving you just enough background before he works his way toward what should be done going forward. He jokingly refers to the format as a “woke TED talk,” which is more accurate than anything I could come up with.

The format gives Netflix a show that is both current – for audiences hoping to brush up on recent news and then discuss it with some authority – and evergreen. The informative episodes are no less relevant when latecomers play catch up through the streaming service.

The fourth and most recent episode deals with the Taylor Energy oil spill, which has been called one of the biggest environmental disasters we never heard of, having slowly polluted the Gulf of Mexico for 14 years. Minhaj walks us through a history in U.S. oil production, from the Carter era onward, detailing how politicians happily curbed every fight against climate change because their pockets are dependent on energy companies.

Within the oil episode, Minhaj covers Trump’s Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke and his repeated fawning over Teddy Roosevelt, the 26th President who fought to preserve National Parks. Yet Zinke sold off park lands to oil drilling. Taking a jab at the hand that feeds him, Minhaj compares Zinke's contradiction to Netflix simultaneously airing the first Muslim talk show host and Bodyguard, a British series that introduces an Islamic suicide bomber in its first episode.

"Stay woke, Netflix," Minhaj jokes, before relenting to the idea that Bodyguard is good. "It’s so good you almost forget about the Islamophobia.”

Episodes on legislation against affirmative action and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia benefit from Minhaj’s unique perspective. His experience as one minority in the U.S. among many means he can fire in all directions – when Asians gripe that they don’t benefit from affirmative action the way African-Americans do, Minhaj argues that not only are such complaints unwarranted but they also end up serving a white conservative agenda.

Being a Muslim, Minhaj’s anxiety over how the U.S. is handling Saudi Arabia is deeply felt, precisely because his language doesn’t “other” the people affected. He’s also among the few pundits who, in the middle of this discussion, observed the footage of the Crown Prince’s brother Khaled bin Talal under house arrest, noticed what looks like a lota in his apartment and then explained what that is to Western audiences.

Minhaj’s wry perspective as a minority sets the talk show apart, but Patriot Act is not without problems. Though he's funny, the intensity of his deep dives make jokes hard to insert. Gags are sprinkled all over but often distract from the points he's making, like when he’s discussing oil investments and stops to rip into Bitcoin investors. The bit is hilarious and on point, but I started losing track of where the argument was going.

Between his excitable delivery and the information graphics on screens surrounding him (it's like he slipped into the world from Tron), there’s so much to digest that the comedic asides can derail.

The format can still work despite this. My faith in it is perhaps entirely based on Minhaj’s Netflix special, Homecoming King. In that, too, Minhaj bounces around onstage in front of gigantic screens, where graphics and images inform his reshaping of stand-up into a one-man show about growing up as an immigrant.

Homecoming is hilarious but also insightful, heartfelt, devastating and uplifting. It’s the most powerful coming-of-age story I’ve seen from someone in the Asian diaspora. But it also gave Minhaj more than a hour to flesh out his running jokes and insights.

So my hope is that Patriot Act can find more time and slow things down, allowing Minhaj the space to fully express himself while the rest of us keep up.

