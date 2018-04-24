Hot Docs review: Pumpkin Movie

PUMPKIN MOVIE (Sophy Romvari, Canada). 10 minutes. Rating: NNNN

Screening in the Silence Breakers shorts program, Sophy Romvari’s experimental work presents itself as a Skype conversation between the filmmaker in her Toronto apartment and her friend Leah Collins Lipsett in Halifax, who idly trade stories of everyday misogyny while they each carve a Halloween pumpkin.

All the stories are true, taken from their lives and the lives of friends. And in just 10 minutes, Pumpkin Movie conveys a weary sense of just how exhausting it is for young women to live in a society that seems designed to remind them of their vulnerability and relative status. The fact that these two women are having this conversation while wielding large knives is its own mordant commentary.

