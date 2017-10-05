Rebel In The Rye is phony as hell

REBEL IN THE RYE (Danny Strong). 105 minutes. Opens Friday (October 6). See listing. Rating: NN

The directorial debut of actor-turned-screenwriter Danny Strong, Rebel In The Rye is a uniquely frustrating experience: a J.D. Salinger movie that’s phony as hell.

Adapting Kenneth Slawenski’s biography J.D. Salinger: A Life, Strong has created a carefully burnished, utterly by-the-numbers biopic, presenting the young Jerry (played by Nicholas Hoult) as a pissy, volatile young man so convinced of his talent that he petulantly writes off anyone who gets in the way of his greatness – including his parents (Victor Garber, Hope Davis), his potential paramours and, ultimately, his mentor (Kevin Spacey). Guess how that turns out.

Strong, whose scripts include the lively political satires Recount and Game Change and whatever it was that Lee Daniel’s The Butler was supposed to be, takes the safest possible route, reducing the years-long development of an author’s voice to a series of simple obstacles that his brash young hero can triumphantly overcome, because this is the man who will write The Catcher In The Rye and we all know it.

The actors hit their marks and say their lines; the movie looks polished and professional. And it’s completely empty, unable to interrogate its subject in any way that matters.

The horrors Salinger witnessed liberating concentration camps at the end of the Second World War are reduced to cheap flashbacks shot in upstate New York; the nihilism that fuels his greatest novel, but which he rejected after discovering Eastern philosophy, is almost entirely unaddressed. And the most intriguing aspect of his life – the self-imposed seclusion in which he spent decades – is simply depicted rather than explored.

Oh, and that title is just terrible.