Review: TIFF prize winner Luk’Luk’I fails to deliver

LUK’LUK’I (Wayne Wapeemukwa). 89 minutes. Opens Friday (July 13). See listing. Rating: NN

Named best Canadian first feature at TIFF last year, Vancouver director Wayne Wapeemukwa’s Luk’Luk’I follows a handful of people during the 2010 winter Olympics as they try to carve out some small measure of happiness, escape or human connection in the Downtown Eastside neighbourhood.

Expanding on some earlier short films, Wapeemukwa positions his narrative somewhere between documentary and cinéma vérité, casting non-actors as versions of themselves in dramatically enhanced versions of their own stories.

In interviews, he’s spoken of the film as an illumination of Indigenous life in “the settler state,” with dispossessed and disenfranchised people struggling to exist in the midst of this massive celebration of a national identity to which they aren’t connected in the slightest. It’s a strong thesis, and a story worth telling, but Wapeemukwa’s execution just doesn’t deliver on his premise.

There are a few moments that land – like a tense reunion between a landscaper (Eric Buurman) and his estranged adult son – but too many more that don’t, as Wapeemukwa struggles to work his existing material into the longer shape of a feature film.

At least two plot developments are clearly calculated to keep characters in distress rather than let them out of a difficult situation, and the use of stylized musical interludes feels like a crutch to pad out the running time even further. I admired Wapeemukwa’s shorts for their clarity and power, but I had a really hard time finding those strengths in Luk’Luk’I.

