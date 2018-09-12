Review: Mandy gives Nicolas Cage a chainsaw and lets him go way over the top

MANDY (Panos Cosmatos). 122 minutes. Opens Friday (September 14). See listing. Rating: NNN

Ever since Vancouver director Panos Cosmatos broke out with his trippy thriller Beyond The Black Rainbow in 2010, I’ve been wondering what he’d do for an encore. That was a hell of a debut – a defiantly weird vision executed with considerable flair on a modest budget, even if the story felt a little thin in the end.

It’s been eight years, but Cosmatos returns this week with Mandy, a movie in which Nicolas Cage has a chainsaw fight. It makes sense in the moment, which is all you really need.

Mandy is a feature-length death-metal dirge starring Cage as a woodsman in the Pacific Northwest circa 1983. He lives a happy life with his beloved wife (Andrea Riseborough), who spends her days drawing the sort of fantasy tableaux that would appear on the covers of sci-fi paperbacks.

They watch TV. He doesn’t drink. All is well until their home is invaded by religious lunatics whose leader (Linus Roache) fancies himself the new messiah. And then, well: blood and fire.

Realized by Cosmatos and co-writer Aaron Stewart-Ahn as an epic fever dream seething with righteous fury and spectacular violence, and lashed to a Cage performance that finds several new tops over which to go, Mandy is a project people will be talking about in dorm rooms for years to come.

That’s pretty cool, though I’m not sure the film has a life beyond a cult object. The slow pacing works against the suffocating intensity, and Cosmatos and Stewart-Ahn walk back the script’s most intriguing idea – that Roache’s frothing maniac might actually be in touch with the underworld – almost immediately after introducing it, which is a little disappointing.

But, yes, if you want to see Cage have a chainsaw fight in a movie that’s basically a feature-length adaptation of an air-brushed painting on the side of a van, Mandy gives you that.

normw@nowtoronto.com | @normwilner