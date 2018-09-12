Review: see The Children Act for Emma Thompson

THE CHILDREN ACT (Richard Eyre) 105 minutes. Opens Friday (September 14). See listing. Rating: NNN

Richard Eyre’s film adaptation of Ian McEwan’s novel is laden with problems, but when you get to see Emma Thompson give an acting clinic, you don’t mind all that much.

In The Children Act she plays family court judge Fiona Maye, who’s ruling in a case where the near-adult Adam (Fionn Whitehead) is refusing a blood transfusion on religious grounds. Should she save him or, paradoxically, empower him to die?

It sounds like a dry pic about ideas but it’s actually an emotion-packed story, even though its filmmaking is very conventional, one of its minor flaws. Its bigger problem is that all the other characters are underwritten, especially her husband Jack played – wonderfully as always – by Stanley Tucci. Don’t be fooled by the trailer, in which he features prominently. It makes it look as if the film is about Fiona and Jack’s faltering marriage, when in fact, that’s a back story and Tucci is wasted.

The story is propelled forward when Fiona decides to visit Adam in hospital. (This is not a spoiler and is also all over the trailer.) As a plot device, it’s fine but in real life the decision is unconventional to the point of absurdity. Then again, these kinds of choices often drive McEwan’s novels. In this case, the judge thinks the encounter will clarify her thinking, but the opposite occurs and she finds herself way more drawn to the boy than she should be – and he to her.

Whitehead is excellent as the ailing and confused boy and holds his own against one of the screen’s greatest acting talents.

But it’s Thompson who sells it all with panache. On the bench she’s rigorous and intimidating; with Jack she’s formidable and guarded; but inside she’s one big puddle. As is always the case with great performances, though, the deepest feelings are expressed when she’s saying nothing at all.

This could be Oscar bait – there’s a crying sequence equivalent to the laughing jag that helped snag her a nomination for Sense And Sensibility.

Try not to roll your eyes at the pretentious soundtrack, laced with Bach’s keyboard music, and enjoy a performer at the peak of her powers.

susanc@nowtoronto.com | @susangcole