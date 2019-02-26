Review: Ruben Brandt, Collector mashes up modern art references with little substance

× Expand Ruben Brandt, Collector

RUBEN BRANDT, COLLECTOR (Milorad Krstic). 96 minutes. Some subtitles. Opens Friday (March 1). See listing. Rating: NN

The feature debut of Hungarian animator Milorad Krstic, Ruben Brandt, Collector is, literally, an art-house mash-up: its characters are designed with impressionist/cubist influences, and the world they inhabit is filled with references to the Western art canon.

Van Gogh’s postman, Velazquez’s Infanta, Hopper’s diner, Warhol’s Elvis and plenty of others make cameo appearances, haunting the troubled young psychotherapist of the title (voiced in the English version by Iván Kamarás).

In the hopes of helping Ruben, four of his criminal patients volunteer to travel the world and steal the 13 masterpieces that haunt his dreams, attracting the attention of a dashing private investigator (Csaba Márton) who has a history with their ringleader, Mimi (Gabriella Hámori).

We also get to know a couple of secretive older men who regularly hang out at the Cold War Bar to drink and exchange exposition about old psy-ops experiments. Does this tie into Ruben’s plight? Have you ever seen a movie before?

Krstic’s visual design is impressive, all the more so because much of the animation is hand-drawn. But much like the recent animated sleeper Loving Vincent, there’s no substance to what we’re watching beyond its reference points; the characters barely exist, the heist narrative keeps getting interrupted by another of Ruben’s lavish dreams, and that spy-game subplot doesn’t work at all, raising unpleasant questions about key characters while pretending it pulls the story together.

I am aware that plenty of people like Ruben Brandt, Collector. I wanted to like it, too. It wouldn’t let me.