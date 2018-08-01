Review: Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda deals beautifully with music and mortality

RYUICHI SAKAMOTO: CODA (Stephen Schible). 100 minutes. Subtitled. Opens Friday (August 3). See listing. Rating: NNNN

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda finds the avant-garde musician and composer facing his mortality after a 2014 diagnosis of throat cancer, and determined to make his remaining time count.

Director Stephen Schible’s approach is as unconventional as his subject, eschewing the usual biographical information and career highlights to focus on the man in the moment as Sakamoto recovers from radiation treatments and starts working again.

Sakamoto proves a thoughtful and generous participant, discussing his state of mind and his creative process and demonstrating his long-held commitment to anti-nuclear activism by bringing the camera crew with him to a flooded and irradiated town in the wake of the Fukushima disaster.

But what he most wants to do is write new music, and the footage of him at work becomes the centrepiece of the film. There are few things more compelling than watching an artist trying to coax something out of himself and into the world before he leaves it.