Review: Science Fair is the documentary we need in this terrible anti-intellectual moment

SCIENCE FAIR (Cristina Costantini, Darren Foster). 90 minutes. Some subtitles. Opens Friday (November 2). See listing. Rating: NNNN

A new documentary produced by the National Geographic foundation, Science Fair is celebration of enthusiasm and discovery, and the idea that smart people can compete with one another without ever getting personal.

Following in the crowd-pleasing steps of Spellbound and Mad Hot Ballroom, filmmakers Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster shadow nearly a dozen brilliant teens as they make their way to the 2017 Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles, chasing recognition, citation and a $75,000 grand prize.

Most of their subjects are from American schools, but others come from Germany and Brazil. They’re all very confident in their projects, considerably less so in themselves. One notable exception is Robbie Barrat, a computer whiz from West Virginia whose pulse rate never seems to spike – and whose work teaching an AI to write hip-hop lyrics seems genuinely revolutionary.

All of these kids are scarily smart, as you might expect, and their research seems likely to make the world a better place. The Brazilian team is working on a protein that keeps the Zika virus from replicating in the human body, while a young girl from Kentucky is devising a test to detect trace amounts of arsenic in groundwater to prevent the known carcinogen from making it into municipal water supplies.

Crisply edited, brightly scored and always open to capturing little flashes of idiosyncrasy, this is exactly the sort of movie we need in this awful anti-intellectual moment – if only to remind us the future might still be worth saving.