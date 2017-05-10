Snatched is the perfect Mother's Day movie

× Expand Justina Mintz / 20th Century Fox SNATCHED

SNATCHED (Jonathan Levine). 90 minutes. Opens Friday (May 12). See listing. Rating: NNNN

Snatched is remarkable for several reasons, but mostly because it brings back Goldie Hawn to the big screen after a decade and a half’s absence.

She brings warmth and depth – not to mention crack comic timing – to Linda, the cautious mom who reluctantly accompanies her directionless 30-something daughter Emily (Amy Schumer) on a trip to Ecuador after the latter’s been dumped by her boyfriend. There they get abducted and must find a way back to the U.S., bickering all the way.

Director Jonathan Levine (50/50, Warm Bodies) and screenwriter Katie Dippold (The Heat, Ghostbusters) have great fun with the premise, especially in referencing a bunch of film genres and sub-genres. For instance, The Mindy Project's Ike Barinholtz plays Emily’s bratty, agoraphobic sibling who’s seen too many espionage thrillers. His harried phone scenes with Bashir Salahuddin's FBI agent are so funny they almost hijack the film. They get serious competition from Wanda Sykes and Joan Cusack as a pair of "platonic" friends, one of whom is a former black ops agent.

But the picture, diversely cast and refreshingly frank about sex, body image and relationships (kudos for not dwelling on Linda's husband!) belongs to the two leads, who commit to every gag, muddy stunt and tender confession.

It's a perfect Mother's Day weekend film.