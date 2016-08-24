Southside With You: When Barack met Michelle

SOUTHSIDE WITH YOU (Richard Tanne). 84 minutes. Opens Friday (August 26). See listing. Rating: NNNN

Southside With You is a small movie about a big thing – that moment when two people realize they’re going to spend the rest of their lives together.

There is, however, a twist: those people are Barack Obama and Michelle Robinson. It’s the summer of 1989, and they’re spending a day together. He thinks it’s a date; she doesn’t. Who knows where things will end up?

We do, of course, which is why Southside With You plays as a gentle comedy as well as a romance. Parker Sawyers and Tika Sumpter do a fine job of imagining the private, unguarded versions of the people we know. Sawyers’s Barack is watchful and equivocal, a natural politician – or is it a show of confidence, to get people to trust him? The actor doesn’t try too hard to capture Obama’s distinctive cadence, but he nails his physicality.

Sumpter, on the other hand, goes right at Michelle’s voice and the way the former Ms. Robinson’s precise diction serves as her emotional barometer. It seems like a gamble at first, but as the film goes on – and we learn to read it – it feels like exactly the right choice. We can hear her warm up to this cocky kid even before she realizes she’s doing it.

And writer/director Richard Tanne makes it awfully easy to forget the historical implications of the story we’re watching. He’s not interested in that biopic trick of using minor incidents to illustrate future importance; he sees Barack and Michelle as people spending a day together, with no plans beyond the day’s next event.

The film’s walk-and-talk structure and restricted window of time makes it kin to movies like Richard Linklater’s Before trilogy, Aaron Katz’s Quiet City, Chris Evans’s Before We Go, Barry Jenkins’s Medicine For Melancholy and Emily Ting’s Already Tomorrow In Hong Kong.

But those films leave us with a question: will this couple stay together? Will they last? In Southside With You, that question is irrelevant. What’s interesting is how these two people fit together, how they discover each other. The future comes later.

normw@nowtoronto.com | @normwilner