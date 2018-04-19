Super Troopers 2 is a juvenile comedy that’s stuck in the past

× Expand Jon Pack ST2 The Super Troopers 2 dudes are stuck in the past.

SUPER TROOPERS 2 (Jay Chandrasekhar). 99 minutes. Opens Friday (April 20). See listing. Rating: NN

Think about how comedy has changed in the 16 years since Super Troopers. The juvenile humour of Adam Sandler, Jay and Silent Bob and American Pie gave way to raunchy but sensitive comedies by Judd Apatow and the troupe he ushered in. Meanwhile female comedians like Tina Fey and Melissa McCarthy now dominate the marketplace alongside Seth Rogen and his ilk.

Perhaps Super Troopers 2’s response to this new era is a crude and never funny running gag that has Thorny (a highway patrolman played by writer and director Jay Chandrasekhar) getting hooked on female hormone pills and developing a sensitive side that leads to “bitchiness” and lactating.

The rest of the movie would rather ignore any progress since 2002; it’s so firmly entrenched in that period and its gags that it opens with an asinine bit featuring American Pie’s Seann William Scott and Damon Wayans Jr.

The troopers are assigned to a Quebec town that is about to be annexed by the U.S., facing off against French-Canadian Mounties. Obvious hoser humour ensues, mostly benign except for a particularly insensitive joke about the 1917 Halifax Explosion.

The Mounties (played by Hayes McArthur, Tyler Labine and Will Sasso) are surprisingly enjoyable. For every exaggerated Canadian stereotype, they wield a barbed attack on the Americans, a tit-for-tat that gives brief and spare relief from whatever else Super Troopers has to offer.