Review: Suspiria remake isn’t as profound as it wants to be

SUSPIRIA (Luca Guadagnino). 152 minutes. Opens Friday (November 2). See listing. Rating: NN

Dario Argento’s Suspiria is one of the most disturbing, visceral horror movies ever made. It’s an assault: Goblin’s score starts yelling and hissing even before the first image appears, and for the next 90 minutes you’re trapped with Jessica Harper’s American ballet student Susie Bannion in an isolated German dance school academy infested with an ancient evil.

Four decades later, Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria is not Dario Argento’s Suspiria, and that’s okay. But it’s not anything else, either. It’s just there, and that’s not enough.

Suspiria 2018 finds the director of Call Me By Your Name and A Bigger Splash bringing his sumptuous aesthetic palette to the narrative elements of Argento’s 1977 nightmare… and either misunderstanding what makes that movie a classic, or choosing to disregard it in favour of a gorgeous but inert meditation on patriarchy, witchcraft and the failure of Germans to reckon with their collective guilt after the Holocaust.

The set-up is the same, with Dakota Johnson’s Susie arriving at the Tanz Academy – now located in the heart of a Berlin reeling from Red Army Faction bombings and Baader-Meinhof hostage-takings – and immediately dropped into a cauldron of insidious activity. And no, that’s not a spoiler. Guadagnino’s version identifies the Tanz Academy’s sinister string-pullers before Susie’s even in the door.

If Argento’s film is about chaos, Guadagnino’s is about bureaucracy, following the efforts of ethereal instructor Madame Blanc (Tilda Swinton, of course) as she attempts to take over leadership of the Tanz coven from the unseen but clearly fearsome Mother Markos. Some witches float around bonfires; Guadagnino’s hold open-ballot votes in the teacher’s lounge. When in Rome.

Over two and a half very slow, very hazy hours, the resulting power struggle will ensnare Susie, her fellow students and several teachers, as well as an elderly psychotherapist (Swinton again, under heavy makeup for no discernible purpose) who’s already aware that something’s off in Berlin.

There are many loaded conversations, the occasional crosscut to a dying woman in a Mennonite community back in America, and some truly impressive modern-dance sequences. The formidable European actors Sylvie Testud, Renée Soutendijk and Ingrid Caven turn up in supporting roles. And as in all of Guadagnino’s previous movies, we are led to appreciate the exacting aesthetic consideration that went into every carefully composed frame. (Is there any other filmmaker who needs us to know how hard he’s working? Cary Joji Fukunaga, maybe.) But the film itself is a void.

Guadagnino eschews Argento’s frenzied pacing and assaultive mise en scène, but doesn’t bring anything else to replace them. The new Suspiria is a gentle drift through some unsettling ideas about gender, destiny and evil that intellectualizes them into abstractions. It’s interesting, sure, and occasionally quite striking… but it’s never as upsetting as it wants to be, or as profound.

movies@nowtoronto.com | @normwilner