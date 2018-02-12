Don't rush to catch The 15:17 To Paris

× Expand Warner Bros. Real-life heroes Alek Skarlatos, Anthony Sadler and Spencer Stone play themselves. It doesn't work.

THE 15:17 TO PARIS (Clint Eastwood). 96 minutes. Some subtitles. Opens Friday (February 9). See listing. Rating: N

The 15:17 To Paris follows American Sniper and Sully in Clint Eastwood’s trilogy of American heroism, and … well, good for him, I guess? I just wish I had more to say.

Eastwood’s latest dramatizes the August 21, 2015, incident in which a gunman attempted an assault aboard a Thalys passenger train from Amsterdam to Paris only to be disabled by the passengers, including vacationing American soldiers Spencer Stone and Alek Skarlatos and their friend Anthony Sadler.

As with Sully, the film struggles to stretch out a few minutes of inspired action to feature length. Sully considered the aftermath of Sully Sullenberger’s celebrated water landing, and maybe had some things to say about experience and instinct being more valuable than statistical analysis and safe choices. The 15:17 To Paris goes backward instead of forward, Dorothy Blyskal’s script jumping back to 2005 to show us the trio’s middle-school friendship, tracking them forward until they arrive at the fateful moment.

Aside from Stone’s repeated prayer that God will grant him purpose, there is almost nothing in the hour-plus of backstory that registers as dramatic; Sadler, whose narration opens the film, is depicted as little more than an enthusiastic guy who takes a lot of selfies.

More considered performances might have fleshed out the inner lives of these men, who are undeniably heroes for preventing an act of terrorism. What Stone, Skarlatos and Sadler are also undeniably not is actors, and Eastwood’s decision to let all three men play themselves is the other thing that makes The 15:17 To Paris feel like an endurance test rather than a movie.

They might have fared better with a filmmaker who actually works with his actors to shape performance and character, something Eastwood has been proudly uninterested in doing for more than a decade. In fairness, he clearly didn’t work with Judy Greer, Jenna Fischer, Thomas Lennon or Tony Hale, either, all of whom struggle to give some life to generic moms and teachers in the flashbacks.

At least Eastwood let someone else compose the minimalist score this time around. Not that you’d notice.