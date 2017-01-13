The Autopsy Of Jane Doe is worth catching if you’re into the weird stuff

THE AUTOPSY OF JANE DOE (André Øvredal). 86 minutes. Opens Friday (January 13). See listing. Rating: NNN

A word-of-mouth hit in TIFF’s Midnight Madness program last year, The Autopsy Of Jane Doe has been bouncing around Cineplex event screenings for a few weeks. Now it’s opening for a proper run at the Carlton Cinemas, where you can see what all the fuss is about.

Set mostly in a single location – a basement forensics lab in a small Virginia town – the film finds director André Øvredal following up his found-footage delight Trollhunter with an English-language debut that’s just as inventive and tricky – if maybe unable to sustain itself all the way to the end.

Brian Cox and Emile Hirsch play Tommy and Austin Tilden, father-son coroners tasked with performing an autopsy on the body of an unknown young woman found in the home of a slaughtered family. The people who lived in the house died horribly; the mystery woman doesn’t have a mark on her.

Putting everything else on hold, the Tildens get to work and quickly discover the pristine corpse (“played” by unknown Irish actor Olwen Kelly) holds mysteries far more complex and disturbing than just its identity. And then, well, things get weird.

Cox is terrific in a rare dramatic lead, grounding the initial weirdness with an intellectual engagement that slowly gives way to a more basic emotional palette, and Øvredal has a great time shifting through various subgenres of horror as his characters try to make sense of what’s happening around them.

You can sense screenwriters Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing struggling when it’s time to pull the whole thing together, but that doesn’t invalidate how much fun the ride has been up to that point.

If you’re into the weird stuff, you should definitely catch this one.