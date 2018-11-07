Review: The Bill Murray Stories shows how technology prevents us from being present

THE BILL MURRAY STORIES: LIFE LESSONS LEARNED FROM A MYTHICAL MAN (Tommy Avallone). 70 minutes. Opens Friday (November 9) at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. See listing. Rating: NNNN

The internet is rampant with examples of actor Bill Murray showing up at someone’s birthday party or touch football game, washing a stranger’s dishes or taking on temporary bartender duties at a club.

Tommy Avallone’s sweet doc investigates many of these stories, forming a theory – put forth by many a journalist and author before – that these in-the-moment encounters are tied both to the actor’s improv training and life philosophy.

While the structure of the film grows slightly tedious – Avallone repeatedly tries to reach Murray for an interview on his 1-800 number to create his own “Bill Murray moment” – the doc provides a fascinating look at celebrity, spontaneity and how technology often prevents us from being present.

Stay after the closing credits for one of the loveliest tales of all.