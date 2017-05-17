The Commune isn’t in complete harmony

THE COMMUNE (Thomas Vinterberg). 112 minutes. Subtitled. Opens Friday (May 19). See listing. Rating: NNN

Danish director Thomas Vinterberg reunites with Ulrich Thomsen and Trine Dyrholm, stars of his 1998 breakout, The Celebration, for another uncomfortable drama about a family falling apart. The Commune has its moments, but it never pulls itself together the way it clearly wants to.

Thomsen and Dyrholm play Erik and Anna, middle-aged Danish parents who in the late 70s open their home to communal living and watch their relationship slowly collapse as a result. Only their teenage daughter Freja (Martha Sofie Wallstrøm Hansen) sees the disaster coming, protecting herself by starting a relationship of her own.

Adapting his own stage play – which was based on his experiences growing up in a communal household – Vinterberg gets the period details exquisitely right and lets Thomsen and Dyrholm act out a tiny tragedy of a couple making the fatal mistake of indulging each other’s worst impulses because they want to appear supportive. (Spoiler: sudden social and sexual freedom is a little more complex than either of them anticipated.)

Erik and Anna’s story is involving and painfully felt, but the stories around them aren’t given the same attention. Peripheral characters aren’t really developed, with one or two behavioural tics rather than personalities as they squabble and whine in the background for our amusement.

The result is a movie that shifts awkwardly between broad social commentary and precise, painful drama. The parts are promising, but they don’t come together in a harmony that works.