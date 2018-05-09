The Endless is a psychological thriller and sci-fi experiment that deserves to be seen in the dark on a big screen

THE ENDLESS (Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead). 111 minutes. Opens Friday (May 11). See listing. Rating: NNNN

For a good long while, it looked like The Endless was going straight to disc in Canada. And now, with barely any notice, here it is in theatres. I am very glad of this; The Endless may have been made on a modest budget, but it’s a movie best seen on a big screen. You need to be locked in the dark with it.

The film walks a tightrope between itchy psychological thriller and playful sci-fi experiment. This will not come as a surprise if you’re familiar with Resolution or Spring, equally tricky genre experiments from Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. They experiment with genre; they play with the audience’s expectations. Their movies are risky and weird in the best ways.

Here, in addition to their duties behind the camera – Benson writes, Moorhead serves as director of photography and they both share directorial and editing duties – Justin and Aaron play Justin and Aaron, brothers who’ve lived unhappily in Los Angeles after escaping an apocalypse cult. (Benson and Moorhead played these characters very briefly in Resolution, which lets them use footage of their younger selves here.)

When a cryptic videotape arrives at their door, the brothers decide they’re ready for closure and return to Camp Arcadia in the California desert to find everyone they left behind still there, looking just the same as they did a decade earlier. Which is, you know, weird.

While those of us who saw The Endless last year at Toronto After Dark will definitely appreciate the chance to go through it again and see how it works, I advise first-time viewers to go in cold; the less you know about its central mysteries, the more effective the experience will be.

But even if you do read up on it beforehand (and please don’t, please, please don’t), The Endless cements Benson and Moorhead as two of the most daring and interesting voices working in American genre cinema.

They’re as invested in the headspace of their heroes as they are in the celestial mechanics operating just outside the frame, grounding the unknowable mysteries in emotional stakes that feel authentic and fraught.

It’s a risk that pays off. Go see it.