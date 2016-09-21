The Girl King doesn't rule

Even Toronto's Sarah Gadon can't save misguided historical pic

by

THE GIRL KING (Mika Kaurismäki). 104 minutes. Some subtitles. Opens Friday (September 23). See listings. Rating: NN

Stuffy and stilted right from the start, The Girl King is the kind of movie people think of when they hear “international co-production” – a bland historical drama where great actors from various nations sit around looking serious while trying to deliver re-translated English dialogue. 

Finnish director Mika Kaurismäki (L.A. Without A Map) and Canadian screenwriter Michel Marc Bouchard (Tom At The Farm) take the complex, fascinating life of Queen Christina of Sweden – who led her nation through the Thirty Years’ War, subverted the demands of a gendered role and converted to Catholicism at the age of 28 – and boil it down to scene after scene of court intrigue and philosophical jibber-jabber. (She was an admirer of René Descartes.) 

The filmmakers are really only interested in the smouldering flirtation between Christina (a steely Malin Buska) and her lady-in-waiting Ebba Sparre (Sarah Gadon). Which would be fine if those scenes had any life to them, but they’re as empty as the rest.

