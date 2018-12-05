Review: The Go-Getters is a consciously grubby microbudget comedy that’s very funny

× Expand Tommie-Amber Pirie and Aaron Abrams make a great odd couple in The Go-Getters.

THE GO-GETTERS (Jeremy LaLonde). 83 minutes. Opens Friday (December 7). See listing. Rating: NNNN

The Go-Getters arrives in theatres just after TIFF announced the honoured titles in Canada’s Top Ten. It is not on that list, but I get the feeling it wouldn’t want to be. It’s not the sort of movie that wants to be accepted.

The Go-Getters is a consciously grubby microbudget comedy from director Jeremy LaLonde, whose credits include the ensemble comedies Sex After Kids and How To Plan An Orgy In A Small Town, and a dozen or so episodes of Baroness Von Sketch Show. It’s raucous and messy and kind of feral, if you want to know the truth. It’s also very, very funny.

The movie follows the misadventures of two absolutely terrible people: shiftless drunk Owen (Aaron Abrams, who co-wrote the film with Brendan Gall) and perpetually angry sex worker Lacie (Tommie-Amber Pirie). They hate each other on sight, but they hate Toronto more, so they form a grudging alliance to raise the $98 that will get them out of town for good.

Mayhem follows.

I am obliged to point out director LaLonde is a friend, as are most of the people in his movie; the Toronto film circle is pretty small. But I can honestly say Pirie’s pint-sized Wolverine act – and Abrams’s willingness to be beaten to a pulp in the service of a laugh – are oddly complementary, and shouldn’t be missed.

And for extra points, The Go-Getters features a supporting cast of local comedy ringers that includes Kristian Bruun, Christine Horne, Scott Thompson, Jessica Greco, Suresh John, Jonas Chernick and Abrams’s Blindspot buddy Ennis Esmer, who really seems to enjoy being the reasonable character this time around.