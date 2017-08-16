The Hitman’s Bodyguard provides much-needed escapism

THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD (Patrick Hughes). 118 minutes. Some subtitles. Opens Friday (August 18). See listing. Rating: NNN

Remember those European action movies Luc Besson’s production company used to crank out by the dozen? Lowish-rent, slightly disreputable affairs that let Hollywood A-listers punch their way across the Continent?

Luc Besson didn’t produce The Hitman’s Bodyguard, but the filmmakers have definitely paid attention to his aesthetic. Tom O’Connor’s script takes a Midnight Run buddy-comedy premise and infuses it with the overheated action beats of Besson’s Transporter series. Everyone hates everyone else, everything’s on fire or exploding, and it’s all so much fun because Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson are just goofing their way through the whole thing.

The plot involves Reynolds’s burnt-out security expert called in to escort Jackson’s professional assassin from Coventry to the Hague to testify against the president of Belarus (Gary Oldman) – who has just dispatched several hit squads to kill them. Reynolds and Jackson make a delightful odd couple, Salma Hayek is a hoot as Jackson’s incarcerated wife, Daredevil’s Elodie Yung is solid as an Interpol agent, and every time the pace starts to flag director Patrick Hughes (The Expendables 3) figures out how to throw in one more preposterous stunt or left field laugh.

What can I say? The world is awful right now. I was really glad to see this movie. We kinda need it.