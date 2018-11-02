Review: The Other Side Of The Wind is a fascinating artifact

THE OTHER SIDE OF THE WIND (Orson Welles). 122 minutes. Now streaming on Netflix. Rating: NNN

The Other Side Of The Wind is a movie about a dead director’s unfinished movie, made by a director who died before he could finish it. If I didn’t know better, I’d swear Orson Welles engineered the whole situation from the day he started working on it.

But that’s not how it happened. Like most of the movies Welles directed in the latter half of his career, The Other Side Of The Wind was shot piecemeal over several years whenever Welles could put together some cash, then languished in post-production due to financial and legal wrangles. Welles died in 1985; the film wouldn’t be completed for another three decades, when Netflix funded its completion and restoration. (You can learn all about that in Morgan Neville's companion documentary They'll Love Me When I'm Dead, which also arrived on the service today.)

Is it a lost masterpiece, or just a curiosity rescued from a legend’s closet? At various points, The Other Side Of The Wind feels like it might be both of those things at once. Purportedly assembled from footage shot on the last day of the life of visionary director Jake Hannaford – played by John Huston as Ernest Hemingway with a movie camera – it cuts between footage shot at Hannaford’s birthday party, where the man rambles about philosophy and masculinity in front of his assembled colleagues and acolytes, and footage from the movie he’s been shooting, which feels very much like a disaster.

It’s an incredibly ambitious work, and given that Welles is the man who made Citizen Kane and Touch Of Evil, that’s no small statement. (The stage-setting sequence, which tells us of Hannaford’s death in a car crash, draws a direct comparison to Kane’s post-mortem interrogation.) And I don’t think it delivers on that ambition, but I don’t know that it matters.

The Other Side Of The Wind is a fascinating artifact, a spinning kaleidoscope of ideas and half-baked notions that keeps threatening to provide insight into the way Welles made movies. It definitely offers us a sense of the way he saw Hollywood in the final phase of his career. It’s a movie about instinct versus intellect, art versus commerce, old guards dying out and a strange new generation moving in.

But it’s also a talky, slapdash drama in which a few dozen people – most prominently Peter Bogdanovich as Hannaford’s protégé, Susan Strasberg as a bored film critic and Edmond O’Brien as an older actor who’s become part of Hannaford’s entourage – stand around a house in the Hollywood Hills filling time with pretentious conversations about nothing in particular.

Those conversations are very much of their time, which is to say they’re occasionally racist, vaguely homophobic and blatantly sexist. Ultimately, those conversations devolve into arguments and then into violence, which feels like Welles responding to the nihilistic streak running through American cinema at the time.

What are they arguing about? Everything, really. Welles is trying for Godardian engagement with the political moment, but it’s impossible to understand the competing manifestos.

As for the movie within the movie, it’s a quasi-hallucinatory sex film that mostly consists of Oja Kodar – Welles’s real-life partner – wandering nude through various California locations. Perhaps inspired by Girl On A Motorcycle and Zabriskie Point, it feels very much like Welles’s attempt to join the European art-house movement, but on his own eccentric, mildly lecherous terms – and now feels far more dated than the movie built around it.

I have no idea how The Other Side Of The Wind will play for anyone who isn’t already familiar with Welles’s filmography. For my own part, I was fascinated. It’s a film I never thought I’d get to see, and the opportunity to spend two more hours in the company of Welles is invaluable. Even if he never appears on the screen, his creativity – and his bluster – burn clear through it.