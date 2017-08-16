The Reagan Show illustrates similarities between the former prez and Trump

THE REAGAN SHOW (Sierra Pettengill, Pacho Velez). 74 minutes. Opens Friday (August 18). See listing. Rating: NNN

It’s clear that the new documentary The Reagan Show wants to demonstrate Ronald Reagan’s mastery of the media but there’s more than a slight suggestion that Donald Trump is taking cues from the ex-U.S. president.

Ostensibly, the film is about how Reagan’s team expertly documented the president’s official duties via its own private film and video crew, packaging footage for the media and making sure all the positive stuff hit the TV airwaves.

Directors Sierra Pettengill and Pacho Velez – aided by Laura Karpman’s fun music – mine the Reagan archives to show the crews positioning the commander-in-chief so he looks strong, reshooting (many times) messages from the oval office because the leader has difficulty with foreign-sounding names and maximizing Reagan’s charm.

But in the age of Trump, you can forgive the filmmakers for trying to connect the two White House residents. Reagan and his staff are plainly trying to go around traditional media. He often expresses contempt for the press. And in an early campaign speech, he promises to “make America great again.”

Even so, the most fascinating aspect of the film is the relationship between Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev as they negotiate a treaty to reduce nuclear arms. The Great Communicator Reagan is spectacularly eclipsed by the charismatic Gorbachev, who appears to know more about media manipulation than he does.

That element of the doc, so expertly delivered, makes the Trump subtext pale.

Besides, the Trump comparison doesn’t make sense in one essential way. The whole point of the film is that Reagan was carefully scripted – at one point he says you have to be a good actor to be a politician. Loose cannon Trump, unfortunately, is himself.