The Road Movie rarely transcends its gimmicky concept

THE ROAD MOVIE (Dmitrii Kalashnikov). 67 minutes. Opens Friday (January 19). See listing. Rating: NN

Russian dash cam footage became an internet sensation after a motorist filmed a meteor plummeting near the Ural Mountains in 2013. That image opens Dmitrii Kalashnikov's all-dash-cam movie, which examines Russian life through a vantage point that is as insane as it is mundane.

Countless accidents, close calls, floods, robberies and road rage incidents are soundtracked by bickering couples, indifferent commentary and cloying pop music.

The most memorable scene is a man leaping onto a windshield, the most enduring a strangely beautiful forest fire. The repetitive caught-on-camera craziness effectively subverts Putin's fear-mongering "strong man" media image by showing us a country in shambles. But the film's narrow view, established early on, rarely transcends its gimmicky concept. Just sit back and enjoy the shit-show.