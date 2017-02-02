The Space Between Us keeps you guessing

× Expand Britt Robertson and Asa Butterfield in The Space Between Us (2017)

THE SPACE BETWEEN US (Peter Chelsom) 120 minutes. Opens Friday (February 3). See listing. Rating: NNN

There’s a sweetness – not to be confused with a saccharine quality – to this pic, made all the more appealing by its two young leads and a story that hurtles right along.

A group of astronauts take off for Mars with tremendous fanfare, only to discover that the team leader is pregnant. Once on the red planet, she gives birth to a boy whose existence must be kept secret for fear that it reflects badly on her and the mission in general.

Sixteen years later, Gardner (Hugo’s Asa Butterfield), a bright and engaging young man, is very curious about planet Earth and his father. When he meets a teenage girl online, he convinces the team that he should return to Earth, if only briefly. Even with the help of various complex medical procedures, there’s no guarantee he can survive.

Once on Earth, he escapes from his NASA team and finds his earthling connection, Tulsa (Britt Robertson). Inspired by a photo Gardner’s found of his mother with an unknown male, they go on the run in an attempt to find him.

Desperately chasing after Gardner are the mission chief, Nathanial Shepherd (Gary Oldman), and the boy’s astronaut friend and mother figure Kendra (Carla Gugino).

It sounds cheesy, but there’s barely a whiff of fromage here. Even the fish-out-of-water sequences on Earth have charm. Butterfield still has that wide-eyed charisma that fuelled his Hugo role, and Robertson is very compelling as the fierce misanthrope who’s never had a friend.

Best thing is you really have no idea how it’s going to end.