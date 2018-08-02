Review: The Spy Who Dumped Me lacks laughs

× Expand Photo by Hopper Stone Hopper Stone, SMPSP Mila Kunis (left) and Kate McKinnon are wasted in espionage comedy.

THE SPY WHO DUMPED ME (Susanna Fogel). 117 minutes. Opens Friday (August 3). See listing. Rating: NN

When Mila Kunis’s Audrey finds out her ex-boyfriend is a globe-trotting, licensed-to-kill spy who has put her in harm’s way, she rushes off to tell BFF Morgan, played by bug-eyed comic wonder Kate McKinnon.

Morgan is on her own hilarious rant about dick pics and such, while Audrey keeps trying to interrupt her with the espionage news. Morgan will and should not be shooshed – even if SWAT teams and contract killers are circling. The Spy Who Dumped Me would have done well to stick by that lesson.

McKinnon’s weirdly lovable goofball charms, with Kunis doing fine work as a comic foil, elevate a movie that is otherwise dragged down by an antic, slapped-together Bourne plot.

“Two unsuspecting best friends become international targets, and... go!” is a workable enough premise for McKinnon and Kunis, but not when the imbecilic mayhem keeps getting in the way while the jokes remain sparse.

Never mind how impressive some of the action can be. Director Susanna Fogel stages a terrific shootout/smack down in a ritzy restaurant in Vienna and finds a few laughs amidst the surprisingly gruesome violence.

But it’s a long and slippery slope after that scene, with as many double-crosses and border hops as the recent Mission: Impossible, and about as many memorable jokes. And that’s just not good.