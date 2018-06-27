Review: The Unseen is unlike anything I’ve seen before

THE UNSEEN (Geoff Redknap). 108 minutes. Opens Friday (June 29). See listing. Rating: NNNN

I watch a lot of movies, and The Unseen is… well, it’s something I’ve never seen before.

On the most basic level, Geoff Redknap’s feature debut is about BC mill worker Bob Langmore (Aden Young) drawn back to the family he abandoned when his daughter Eva (Julia Sarah Stone) goes missing.

It’s also a strong character study about a life lived on the margins of Western society. But in this case, the subtext is text, because its absent hero is literally vanishing.

Redknap – who’s been working in makeup effects since the mid-90s – employs horror elements to support the family drama at the core of his film. Whatever is causing Bob to disappear is a slow, painful process that’s increasingly difficult to obscure, and the last thing he wants to do is go out in public asking questions about a missing girl. His lack of resources gets him drawn into an organ-smuggling scheme, a subplot the film uses to illustrate the way criminals take advantage of people looking to make a quick buck.

Never tipping all the way over into genre, but always aware of the body horror lurking just below the surface, The Unseen plays out as an entirely credible low-budget drama, anchored by a terrific performance from Young.

A two-hour feature doesn’t offer him the same breadth as four seasons of Rectify, but the actor makes sure Bob has as much depth and complexity as possible; his performance hints at long-buried regret and the simmering anger of a man forced to reckon with the choices he’s made at the worst possible moment.

You don’t expect to see something like this in a horror movie – but as I was saying, The Unseen isn’t really a horror movie at all. It’s something else, and I really appreciated that.