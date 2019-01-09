Review: The Upside makes Green Book look progressive

THE UPSIDE (Neil Burger). 125 minutes. Opens Friday (January 11). See listing. Rating: NN

Back in 2017, when The Upside premiered at TIFF, I had sympathy for Kevin Hart, a comedian who seemed like he could, if given the chance, do more than his routine motormouth shtick. You see the possibilities for Hart in the sensitive and warm moments in The Upside.

He plays ex-con and deadbeat dad Dell, who yearns to do right by his young son and finds that opportunity while working for Bryan Cranston’s miserable and obscenely rich quadriplegic Phil. Hart’s performance in scenes that don’t require him to be wacky are proof that he can – and is eager to – tug quietly at your emotions. They are proof that he can mature as a performer.

My sympathy for Hart has all dried up in recent weeks, where Hart also showed his refusal to mature as a public personality.

The on-again-off-again Oscar host repeatedly answers resurfaced questions about previous homophobic jokes with stubborn dismissals, insisting that he’s already apologized (once, maybe?) and doesn’t need to do so again. His refusal to directly answer the LGBTQ community’s concerns is eerily similar to the way Rob and Doug Ford operate. Bending a knee to gay people would be a betrayal to the homophobes that make up Ford’s voters/Hart’s core audience.

That core audience probably won’t mind The Upside. The movie brings the Driving Miss Daisy formula (Magical Negro trope included) back to American soil after it was repurposed by the 2011 French hit The Intouchables, which The Upside is based on. Hart and Cranston have great chemistry in a wrong-headed high-fantasy scenario.

The odd couple comedy (arriving just in time to make Green Book look progressive) tries to smooth over the troubling stereotypes from the French film while showing us its awareness of the story’s problems; a Huckleberry Finn first edition plays a part, and at one point Cranston’s Phil gets to roll his eyes when Dell is asked about being Black in America.

The movie has a more difficult time negotiating its sensitivity toward disability, with an extended, crude joke involving a catheter.

