The Wedding Plan isn’t your typical rom-com

THE WEDDING PLAN (Rama Burshtein). 110 minutes. Subtitled. Opens Friday (May 12). See listing. Rating: NNNN

If you have faith, will God provide you with a romantic match?

That’s one of the fascinating themes in this Israeli take on the romantic dramedy.

A few weeks before her wedding date, Orthodox Jew Michal (Noa Koler) is dumped by her fiancé. But she goes ahead with the wedding plans anyway, convinced that when she shows up there’ll be someone under the chuppah for her.

Writer/director Rama Burshtein juggles a few too many details in Michal’s personal life. It’s hard to keep the woman’s colourful sisters and friends in order, and her job working with wild creatures doesn’t seem to fit with the rest of her character.

But Burshtein has fun planting clues as to who – if anyone – Michal will end up with. Will it be the guy in the Israeli army? The charismatic pop star whom she meets cute on a pilgrimage to the Ukraine? Also, the guy who runs the wedding hall seems to be taking a big interest in her, although he’s married.

This is no typical rom-com, however. There’s genuine heartbreak and despair beneath the surface, and Koler is an extraordinary actor, letting emotions wash over her face in a completely authentic way.

And while the climax might not at first seem straightforward, it’s in keeping with several remarkable early scenes that feel believably mystical and mysterious.