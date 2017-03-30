The Zookeeper’s Wife falls flat – even with Jessica Chastain

× Expand THE ZOOKEEPER'S WIFE Jessica Chastain stars as Antonina Zabinski in The Zookeeper's Wife.

THE ZOOKEEPER’S WIFE (Niki Caro). 124 minutes. Some subtitles. Opens Friday (March 31). See listing. Rating: NN

The Zookeeper’s Wife is the first movie from Jessica Chastain’s production company, Freckle Films, and she’s playing it a little safe. Which makes sense, I guess, but it’s still disappointing.

Based on Dianea Ackerman’s nonfiction book, The Zookeeper’s Wife is a functional but stiff historical drama about Antonina and Jan Zabinski, who used their Warsaw zoo to shelter and rescue hundreds of Polish Jews during the Second World War.

Angela Workman’s screenplay draws some very simple moral lines: the Germans are cruel, the Poles are noble, the Jews are scared and grateful for any help. And while Chastain can’t not be interesting as the inflexible Antonina, who figures out a way to resist the Nazi occupation while pretending to collaborate, she’s clearly filling in the blanks of a character that’s as flatly conceived as everything else in the picture.

Worse, she’s working in a vacuum. Daniel Brühl is on autopilot as a sneering Nazi with eyes on both the Zabinskis’ animals and Antonina herself, and Johan Heldenbergh – whom you may have noticed as the sad-eyed writer and star of The Broken Circle Breakdown a few years back – is woefully underused as Jan.

Director Niki Caro orchestrates Antonina’s triumphant moments with the same inevitability she brought to her breakout hit, Whale Rider, but I wish she’d been willing to use more of the edge she showed in her underrated follow-up, North Country. The Zookeeper’s Wife is a little too delicate, and that includes the way it handles what happens to some of the animals – tastefully and just off-camera.

It’s almost obscene that a film about the Holocaust should worry about the audience’s sensitivity to on-screen violence, but there you go.