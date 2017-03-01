This Ballerina feels utterly soulless

Don’t expect the pirouettes and grand jetés to take your breath away

by

BALLERINA (Eric Summer, Éric Warin). 89 minutes. Opens Friday (March 3). See listing. Rating: NN

Félicie (voiced by Elle Fanning) is a red-headed orphan who escapes to Paris to become a ballerina. She doesn’t have the trained posture or grace, but as we’re repeatedly reminded, she’s got passion.

That’s great and all, but the inverse is true of Ballerina. The anachronistic Canada-France co-production knows the moves from previous animated hits, from Cinderella to Frozen, but feels utterly soulless.

There are some cute bits, lovely animated design (old Pa-ree!) and a careful mix of childish spunk and teachable moments, all unfolding like a marketing deck for a certain demographic.

It’s called Ballerina! The poster does all the heavy lifting.

Don’t expect the pirouettes and grand jetés to take your breath away: the ballet sequences remain curiously earthbound in an animated film untethered from physical reality that can’t compete with the dazzling, gravity-defying dance-offs of live-action fare like the Step Up movies.

