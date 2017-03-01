This Is Everything is a charming coming-of-age film

THIS IS EVERYTHING: GIGI GORGEOUS (Barbara Kopple). 91 minutes. Available on YouTube.com and screening Friday (March 3) at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema as part of Curious Minds Weekend. Rating: NNNN

A YouTube-produced documentary about a YouTube celebrity sounds more like “content” than cinema. But by recruiting two-time Oscar winner Barbara Kopple to direct, transgender beauty vlogger Gigi Lazzarato proves she is as shrewd off-camera as she is on.

This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous is the New York-based Kopple’s latest film about a woman grappling publicly with personal turmoil, following 2013’s Mariel Hemingway doc Running From Crazy and 2015’s Miss Sharon Jones! It’s a funny, charming and – despite her subject’s brash personality – unassumingly subtle coming-of-age story.

Gigi Lazzarato, aka Gigi Gorgeous, is a Mississauga-raised YouTube vlogger who became increasingly popular after coming out as gay and, later, as trans. Loud, outgoing and driven – her father David notes a “zest for life” was apparent early on – Lazzarato was a champion diver as a pre-teen and blossomed into a YouTube celebrity specializing in makeup tutorials.

Early scenes mix home-movie and webcam footage chronicling her family life, her first forays online, how her coming out inspired LGBT fans and how she monetized her fame via product endorsements and public appearances. When her mother passes away from leukemia, Lazzarato decides to follow her heart and live as a woman.

Around the same time, she buys a 1080p camera to document her transition and This Is Everything morphs into a disarmingly sweet father-daughter film. Though initially angered by his slowness to adopt her new name and pronoun, Lazzarato realizes her transition is bringing her closer to her dad.

He accompanies her to a $14,000 facial feminization surgery in Boston and to get breast implants in Los Angeles. In the film’s best sequence, he tucks Lazzarato into bed following the breast procedure, mimes the doctor’s explanation of how her chest will heal and frets over her posture.

By her own admission, Lazzarato is privileged, and Kopple spends a lot of time showing how it costs a lot to “be yourself” – if your true self happens to be a glamazon cut from the Kardashian cloth. The prep and recovery for the surgeries get ample screen time, as does Lazzarato’s manager, Scott Fisher, who outlines her business deals and says that, by age 23, she is raking in seven figures. (Her Toronto-shot web series, The Avenue, is never mentioned.)

Lazzarato could easily come off as a spoiled rich kid, but Kopple does a good job of finding moments – from subtle hair-flips to her alarming tendency to take her hands off the wheel while driving – that deepen the view of a character whose life is a string of performances. When Lazzarato realizes her father’s wedding will be her debut as a woman for extended family, she sashays down the aisle with clear relish. These details give the film its humour and vibrancy.

Where This Is Everything stumbles is in PSA-like moments in which Lazzarato is schooled on 1920s German sexologist Magnus Hirschfeld and early LGBT advocacy. They are worthy scenes – and prescient given the political climate – but belabour the film's "be yourself" message. Kopple also devotes time to the empowering impact of YouTube (and the toxicity of the comments section), but given trans people are rarely offered mainstream spotlights, the attention is not unwarranted.

By the third act, Lazzarato is living in Los Angeles and Kopple is in command of the camera. For the first time, she is able to focus interactions that let us see how the world sees Lazzarato – not just how she sees herself. We watch Lazzarato balk as a new manager tells her to go mainstream, scrub her social media of naked shots and invest in a professional make-up artist.

In a way, the progression in camera styles mirrors the story. Just as Lazzarato is set loose to live her dream as Tawny Kitaen 2.0, Kopple is liberated from the hermetic self-shot YouTube footage, and the technological story is seamlessly entwined in the personal one.

