TIFF 2019: What to see on day 8

Western Stars Bruce Springsteen co-directed the cinematic version of his latest album, Western Stars.

SOLID BETS

Coming Home Again

Wayne Wang adapts Lee Chang-rae’s essay about losing his mother to cancer into a small, poignant study of difficult relationships, and the Korean-American experience. See review.

Sep 12, 2:30 pm, Scotiabank 3

Collective

Alexander Nanau's documentary about the after-effects of a deadly Bucharest fire is horrific, immediate, essential filmmaking. See review.

Sep 12, 3:15 pm, Scotiabank 4

Coppers

Alan Zweig's doc arrives at a time when the police are presumed to be the enemy in most interactions with civilians – and not without evidence – but this film plays more like an exercise in empathy than counter-propaganda. See review.

Sep 12, 9 pm, Scotiabank 13; Sep 14, 4:15 pm, Scotiabank 14

Pickpocket

Robert Bresson's classic riff on Crime And Punishment is an essential and influential work that popularized an acting style widely used by many subsequent films (including the next one on this list). This screening is free.

Sep 12, 3:30 pm, TIFF 4

Zombi Child

Bertrand Bonello uses the schoolgirl horror genre to expose colonial dynamics in contemporary France and the result is as striking as it is polarizing. See review.

Sep 12, 6 pm, AGO; Sep 15, 9 pm, AGO

WILD CARDS

The Cordillera Of Dreams

Patricio Guzmán completes his documentary trilogy about Chilean geography with this film about the Andes.

Sep 12, 6:15 pm, TIFF 2; Sep 14, 6:15 pm, Scotiabank 6; Sep 15, 9 am, Scotiabank 9

Hala

Minhal Baig’s coming-of-age film follows a teen navigating high school romance, strict Pakistani parents and all the other cultural rifts an American-Muslim could face.

Sep 12, 5:30 pm, TIFF 3

Les Misérables

Director Ladj Ly won a jury prize in Cannes (and earned a standing ovation at TIFF) for his film that shares themes and a setting with Victor Hugo’s classic tale.

Sep 12, 2:45 pm, TIFF 1

Lucy In The Sky

Natalie Portman plays an astronaut in Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley's debut feature, which is getting the buzzy TIFF world premiere treatment.

Sep 12, 2:30 pm, Princess of Wales; Sep 13, 1 pm, Elgin; Sep 15, 5:45 pm, Scotiabank 12

Western Stars

Bruce Springsteen hits the red carpet at the world premiere of his concert film based on his latest album. The Boss also co-directed this one.

Sep 12, 9:30 pm, Roy Thomson; Sep 13, 11 am, Elgin; Sep 14, 8:45 pm, Scotiabank 1

DIDN'T LOVE IT

American Son

Christopher Demos-Brown's didactic Black Lives Matters drama about a separated mixed-race couple is awkward and stilted. See review.

Sep 12, 6 pm, Winter Garden; Sep 13, 3:15 pm, TIFF 1; Sep 14, 9:15 pm, TIFF 3

American Woman

Semi Chellas's adaptation of Susan Choi's novel about two fugitives has a sensational story but lacks dramatic impulse. See review.

Sep 12, 6:30 pm, Roy Thomson Hall; Sep 12, 8 pm, Elgin; Sep 14, 7 pm, Scotiabank 5

