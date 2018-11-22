Review: There is no other movie like Border

BORDER (Ali Abbasi). 110 minutes. Subtitled. Opens Friday (November 23). See listing. Rating: NNNN

If there’s another movie like Border, I am not aware of it – or maybe the world can only accommodate one of these.

Ali Abbasi’s eerie, evocative mood piece – which won the Un Certain Regard prize at Cannes earlier this year and bewitched audiences at TIFF – stars Eva Melander as Tina, an odd-looking Swedish border officer at a remote port with the ability to smell people’s feelings. (Yes, you read that correctly.)

She’s great at her job, and her colleagues admire her enhanced skill set. But Tina’s life outside of work is a depressive slog… until a compelling stranger (Eero Milonoff) wanders into her workplace and offers her the chance to realize her full potential.

Based on a short story by Let The Right One In author John Ajvide Lindqvist, Border shares that tale’s affection for unspoken histories and strange biology, but this is a very different film in tone and trajectory – less a thriller than a character study focused on a character who is far, far more than she seems. I’m hesitant even to discuss how impressive Melander and Milonoff are in their roles for fear of revealing too much about what they do and how they do it.

Seriously, don’t let anyone tell you anything else. Just go see it.

