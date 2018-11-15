Review: Touched is a small, mournful indie drama that will haunt you

TOUCHED (Karl R. Hearne). 78 minutes. Opens Friday (November 16). See listing. Rating: NNNN

Touched is a small, mournful drama about a lonely man who has conversations with a little girl in an empty apartment. It’s a ghost story, sort of, but the haunting is entirely internal.

Middle-aged Gabriel (Hugh Thompson) is a spectre in his own life, sleepwalking through his days as a building superintendent in downtown Montreal. One day he notices one of his tenants, a young woman, has gone missing. The next day her place is cleaned out, her rent is settled and it’s like she’s never been there. And the next night, he finds a little girl (Lola Flanery) in the empty apartment, chained to the wall.

Writer/director Karl R. Hearne’s first feature has echoes of The Sixth Sense in its narrative economy and its central adult-child relationship, but Hearne isn’t interested in thriller mechanics or big twists. Everything is right out in the open; we just have to see how the pieces fit together.

Thompson, a veteran character actor, gives Gabriel little hesitations that speak volumes about his history. It’s a complicated performance that looks simple, and we can buy the more fantastical aspects of Touched because he sells them so convincingly.

@normwilner