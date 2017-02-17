U.S.-Chinese co-pro blockbuster The Great Wall crumbles under its own weight

THE GREAT WALL (Zhang Yimou). 103 minutes. Some subtitles. Opens Friday (February 17). See listing. Rating: NN

When the teaser trailer for The Great Wall hit the web last summer, it got smacked with a whitewashing controversy. Fresh Off The Boat actor Constance Wu took to Twitter to lament Matt Damon’s involvement in Zhang Yimou’s monster period movie.

“We have to stop perpetuating the myth that only a white man can save the world,” Wu wrote in an extensive statement criticizing not just The Great Wall but a general trend at the movies.

She’s not wrong.

Damon is the star in a Chinese set movie once tailored for director Edward Zwick of Glory and The Last Samurai fame. That connoisseur of white saviours still has story credit.

Damon’s role makes for a tricky target, though. The Great Wall is not history but a revisionist fantasy about monsters attacking in waves to gobble up humans. Damon’s mercenary, who stumbles into this battle, is more white helping hand than saviour. Acrobatic commander Lin Mae (Jing Tian) is usually around to lecture or outshine him. Their vibe is collaboration, which is very much what the movie is all about: two cultures joining forces to make tons of money.

The Great Wall is an ambitious U.S.-Chinese co-production, the lucrative prospect that studios have been trying to get right for years. You might have noticed Hollywood trying to curry favour with the Chinese, in order to tap into what will soon be the world’s largest movie-going market.

Think back to Iron Man 3, which cast Ben Kingsley as the Mandarin because an Asian villain could be deemed offensive. It also included additional scenes shot in China specifically for the version released in that market. Transformers: Age Of Extinction struck local sponsorship deals with Chinese companies while also pandering to the local government in the movie’s Hong Kong set climax.

Recently, Doctor Strange earned its own whitewashing controversy by changing the Tibetan character The Ancient One into a Celtic woman played by Tilda Swinton. The film’s writer suggested that the change was due to fear that the Chinese would disapprove the character’s original ethnicity given the country’s history with Tibet.

Offending Chinese censors risks not making it into the country’s quota on foreign movies. But co-production status means U.S. investors can bypass the quota system and also enjoy a bigger share in Chinese ticket sales, which is what The Great Wall stands to gain with its Eastern mythology meets Western blockbuster premise.

That’s also why Matt Damon can’t overstep his boundaries and steal the limelight from local stars Jing Tian and Andy Lau. The censors would be all over his ass.

And in keeping with movies made to pander to those censors, pretty much all the Chinese characters are noble and flawless. Damon’s William and his companion Tovar (Pedro Pascal), on the other hand, are greedy rogues visiting China to make a profit. The two, sharing some decent comic chemistry, make a great metaphor for U.S. interests in collaborating with Chinese filmmakers. That sense of humour may be the only vital signs this movie has.

Damon can’t conjure any chemistry with the remaining cast. There’s a coy attraction between William and Lin Mae, which is all kinds of awkward considering how stone cold these performances are. Damon looks to be constantly struggling with an accent that at times sounds Scottish, then Dutch, then robot. Tian just struggles with English, faring better when she gets to speak in her native tongue.

Typically, director Zhang compensates for meager character work with dazzling imagery. In movies like Hero or House Of Flying Daggers, gravity-defying fight choreography breaks out against brightly coloured scenery. It’s like watching a bag of Skittles that knows kung fu.

There’s only a bit of that here, because now Zhang has to make room for CGI monsters. This East-meets-West collaboration looks more like creative suffocation.