Victoria And Abdul is imbalanced but still effective

And it offers the great pleasure of seeing Judi Dench revisit Queen Victoria

by

VICTORIA AND ABDUL (Stephen Frears). 112 minutes. Opens Friday (September 29). See listing. Rating: NNN

Victoria And Abdul offers up the chance to see Judi Dench play Queen Victoria two decades after her Oscar-nominated performance in Mrs. Brown.

This time, her aged, listless monarch is jolted back to life by a young Indian clerk named Abdul Karim (Ali Fazal) who comes to England to present her with a ceremonial token of colonial pride. Intrigued, Victoria takes the man under her wing, learning Urdu, reading the Koran and decorating a castle room in an Indian style, much to the chagrin of her advisers.

Deftly directed by Stephen Frears, the film – written by Billy Elliot’s Lee Hall – is funnier than you might expect. The opening sequence alone is a mini masterpiece of pacing. And Dench gets to show enormous range.

But I can’t help thinking that if frequent Frears collaborator Peter Morgan had penned it there’d be a more serious look at colonialism and race. Abdul has a cynical sidekick (the hilarious Adeel Akhtar) who raises some issues, but the film never lets us see why Abdul admires Victoria, and that creates an uncomfortable imbalance. 