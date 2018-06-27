Review: Vivienne Westwood doc doesn't do the designer justice

WESTWOOD: PUNK, ICON, ACTIVIST (Lorna Tucker). 83 minutes. Opens Friday (June 29). See listing. Rating: NN

“It’s so boring to say all that,” an anxious-looking Vivienne Westwood says in the opening scene of the documentary about her life. It’s as though director Lorna Tucker is giving the audience a disclaimer. Don’t expect a straight-forward retelling of the British fashion designer’s life and times.

But after 80 minutes, the “boring” comment turns out to be prescient.

Westwood is hardly a boring person – she invented punk and famously drove a tank to former British prime minister David Cameron’s home to protest fracking, among many other things. But this doc never coalesces around a strong point of view, nor does it convey the context necessary to give viewers a palpable sense of why Westwood was so subversive – never mind whether or not she’s still as subversive today.

Though Westwood is bluntly reticent when asked to talk about the birth of punk in the 70s and the genre’s signature band, the Sex Pistols, Tucker seems wedded to the idea of looking back, recapping aspects of Westwood’s career in fragments that are sometimes interesting but never deep enough to crack her subject’s surly demeanour.

The SEX boutique Westwood founded with Malcolm McLaren on King’s Road in London is covered, as is his domineering attitude toward her career and their fallout. We learn about a failed attempt to go mainstream with Giorgio Armani and various financial hardships she endured as an indie designer long considered an outsider by the UK’s fashion establishment.

Her 50-50 working relationship with designer Andreas Kronthaler is captured in fly-on-the-wall scenes during model fittings, and her environmental activism gets a segment toward the end before the doc slips into laudatory montage mode.

What made Westwood so subversive? She’s an independent female fashion designer with orange-shock hair and a penchant for expletive-laced banter, so she certainly stands out. But what lies beneath? Tucker dances around this idea, just like Westwood talks around key moments in her life.

We see archival footage from a talk show in which an unseen audience laughs uproariously at one of her collections. She grimaces through it, but the suffocating aspects of British life in the 70s onward that birthed and continued to inform her punky, subcultural aesthetic are never compellingly articulated.

Among the film’s most fascinating scenes are experts talking through the historical importance of her signature pieces, which is a shame given the amount of access the director had to her subject.

kevinr@nowtoronto.com | @kevinritchie