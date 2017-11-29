Voyeur shows what happens when an old-school ego comes up against the internet news cycle

VOYEUR (Myles Kane, Josh Koury). 95 minutes. Available on Netflix Friday (December 1). Rating: NNN

Gay Talese is textbook reading for arts journalists thanks to his 1966 profile on Frank Sinatra for Esquire. Frank Sinatra Has A Cold is famous because the superstar repeatedly refused to be interviewed, and the now 85-year-old Talese proceeded to write a story anyway in an example of journalistic invention and tenacity.

Unfortunately, the story that Myles Kane and Josh Koury’s documentary captures is the flip side. It’s about what happens when a journalist pins a story on one source – and it falls apart.

Voyeur is the behind-the-scenes account of Talese’s critically panned 2016 non-fiction book, The Voyeur’s Motel, about a Colorado motel operator named Gerald Foos who spied on guests through vents in the ceiling. The two men were in correspondence for years before Talese convinced him to participate in a story. Despite skepticism from his editor at The New Yorker and his inability to verify Foos’s claim that he witnessed a murder, Talese plunged ahead. The book came out, its veracity was called into question, and Talese embarrassingly disavowed it.

Early scenes of Foos, who looks like a casino boss from a Martin Scorsese movie, peeping on hotel guests are given the standard documentary reconstruction treatment, but the movie isn’t really about peeping.

The directors draw parallels between Foos and Talese as voyeurs and the god complex their vocations – if you will – can foster, but Foos isn’t that interesting as a character. That’s partially Talese’s point – peepers are normal people – but the bigger point is that this story likely wouldn’t be front page on The New Yorker if a marquee journalist like Talese hadn’t written it.

When we meet Talese, he is impeccably dressed and giving a tour of the wine cellar he’s converted into a writing “bunker” in his New York brownstone. A self-proclaimed “prideful journalist,” his old-school ego is unapologetically massive, and when it collides with the realities of the internet news cycle, the results are suitably explosive. In the film’s pivotal scene, he loses it on the documentarians, accusing them of attempting to manipulate Foos with a question. Perhaps they are, but given everything that has happened by then, the voyeur isn’t exactly oblivious.

Kane and Koury never get a handle on the shifts in perspective, so the best material comes when they just let the camera roll. Talese and Foos lose their minds at different points, and only Foos’s wife (who interestingly went along with the peeping, but that is never explored) seems to have any perspective. The thematic strings don’t quite come together in the end, but it’s fascinating watching them unravel.