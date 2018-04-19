Zama is a cinematic screed against power dynamics in period pieces

ZAMA (Lucrecia Martel). 115 minutes. Subtitled. See listing. Rating: NNNN

Lucrecia Martel’s first film in nine years is ostensibly an adaptation Antonio Di Benedetto’s 1956 novel about a Spanish colonial official in 18th century Paraguay. But really it’s a cinematic screed against standard power dynamics at play in period pieces, which tend to uncritically make heroes out of colonial officers.

Not content to merely dramatize Di Benedetto’s existential themes, she immerses the audience in them, with slow-paced scenes full of repetitive bureaucratic ennui, casual violence, a supporting cast of slaves and Indigenous characters that maintain an air of steely dignity, and a disorienting soundtrack of droning insect noise.

The film follows Don Diego de Zama (Daniel Giménez Cacho), a surly official banking on a transfer out of his remote tropical outpost to Buenos Aires. He eventually ends up ensnared in a petty power struggle with swashbuckling types on a jungle mission, but Martel always seems more interested on what is happening in the outer edges of the frame than the macho posturing at the centre of the action.