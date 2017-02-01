Sharkwater filmmaker Rob Stewart is missing

Rob Stewart, the Canadian environmental activist and documentary filmmaker, has disappeared while diving in the Florida Keys.

The news broke earlier this morning that Stewart, the director of Sharkwater and Revolution, went missing late yesterday afternoon. A search is underway today off the coast of Islamorada, and we’re awaiting further news.

In 2006’s Sharkwater, Stewart made a case for sharks as misunderstood animals rather than man-eating monsters, demonstrating the horrible practice of “finning” necessary for the production of shark fin soup. He founded Fin Free Toronto, which successfully lobbied the city to ban the sale and possession of shark fins in 2011.

Changing gears to the personal: Rob and I worked together years ago; he was my cameraman for a number of TV interviews I did for Global Television in the early 00s. He was an avid diver even then, and Sharkwater grew out of his fascination with HD underwater cameras as much as his love of marine life.

We ran into each other again at a party at the Palm Springs Film Festival 10 years ago; I was there as part of a jury, and he was screening Sharkwater. Neither of us could quite believe we were standing in a room filled with California power players and a dozen movie stars. We toasted our ridiculous good fortune that we were doing what we wanted to do, and we’d ended up there together.

And now, refreshing news pages and rechecking Rob’s Twitter feed, I hope that luck still holds. We’ll update this story as events warrant.

