Where to watch the 2019 Oscars in Toronto

The ballots have been filed, the office pools have been closed, the endless speculation is over and now it’s time to sit down and watch the 91st annual Academy Awards at 8 pm on Sunday, February 24. (Pre-show starts at 6:30 pm.) And if you feel like catching them with a crowd, you have plenty of options.

TIFF Transforms: Oscars Viewing Soiree

TIFF members are invited to watch the Oscars livestream at the Lightbox for free in the Bell Blue Room Members Lounge (with a cash bar), or buy a $24 Red-Carpet Cocktail Package that includes a pre-show cocktail reception, a red-carpet photo shoot and an “upgraded in-cinema experience” in Cinema 4 hosted by Sarah-Tai Black and Anthony Oliveira. See website for details.

The Oscars Live! at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema

It’s no Mann’s Chinese Theater, but the former Bloor Cinema still has something of an old-timey vibe nicely suited to the inevitable Golden Age montage. Admission is free, and the concession snacks are still among the city’s best. See website for details.

Oscars At The Fox

If you’re out in the Beach, The Fox’s annual Oscar viewing party is the place to be, with an Oscar pool, prizes for the best-dressed guests and more. See website for details.

Oscars Live At The Revue!

Roncesvalles residents can soak up the classic-movie-palace vibe at the Revue Cinema, which is screening the ceremonies for free (donations always welcome) and adding a trivia contest for good measure. See website for details.

The Oscars At Comedy Bar

Host Paul Beer and a lineup of Toronto comics – including Áine Davis, Roger Bainbridge, Andrew Johnston and Cavendish’s Mark Little – will sass Hollywood’s stars in real time up at Bloor and Ossington. Free admission. There will also be bingo. See listing for details.

Oscar’s viewing party at the Gladstone Hotel

The Gladstone is throwing its annual Oscar blowout in the Melody Bar, welcoming one and all to cheer or jeer as the mood strikes. (Hey, it’s a bar. People are going to get loud.) See website for details.

