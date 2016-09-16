7 TIFF 2015 faves that pass the Bechdel test

× Expand Saoirse Ronan plays a young Irish woman who crosses the Atlantic in the early 1950s to begin a new life in America.

Crowley's adaptation of Colm Toibin's coming-of-age story about Eilis (Saoirse Ronan), a young Irish woman who leaves behind her mother and sister to work in America in the 1950s, is a quiet, old-fashioned yet utterly heartfelt film.

After leaving Ireland, where there aren't many opportunities, and surviving the boat passage, Eilis is shy and homesick while living in a boarding house and working at a department store. Soon she takes night classes, meets a charming Italian-American plumber named Tony (Emory Cohen, a real find) and gains confidence. Then something calls her back home. (See full review).

Rating: NNNN

Available to watch: The Movie Network, iTunes

Jacob Tremblay, left, won best actor at last night's Canadian Screen Awards for his performance in Room, and Brie Larson, right, won best actress. The film earned nine awards in total at last night's ceremony.

As a young woman who’s spent seven years in isolation – five of them with her young son, Jack (Jacob Tremblay), Larson’s cautious, almost elemental performance communicates bone-deep trauma and profound resilience. Emma Donoghue’s adaptation of her own novel necessarily loses a lot of the lyricism, but director Abrahamson (Frank) makes the most of his limited resources. (See full review).

Rating: NNNN

Available to watch: The Movie Network, iTunes

Writer/director Scafaria avoids the pitfalls of making doting mother Marnie (Susan Sarandon) ridiculous by writing a smart script in which mom is so far out of control – befriending her Apple service guy, taking on the role of wedding planner for a bride she barely knows, calling her kid 20 times a day – that the film's more funny than outright mocking.

Rose Byrne plays her daughter with all the right exasperation and J.K. Simmons – playing a nice guy for a change – is onboard as an ex-cop who's drawn to Marnie. (See full review).

Rating: NNN

Available to watch: iTunes

Ellen Page, left, and Evan Rachel Wood, right, in Into The Forest.

Rozema proves herself to be master of mood in this story of sisters Nell and Eva (Ellen Page and Evan Rachel Wood, respectively) who try to survive at their home in a remote forest after a vaguely defined eco-disaster that’s caused a power outage.

Page and Wood are excellent as the siblings, whose personality differences – dancer Eva is the creative type, Nell has a much more practical streak – create various conflicts. You can sense, though, their powerful bond. (See full review).

Rating: NNNN

Available to watch: iTunes

Nothing like a recently out and proud actor playing a kick-ass dyke. Ellen Page rocks in this true story about long-time police officer Laurel (Julianne Moore), who wants to leave her pension to her lesbian lover, ­Stacie (Page), but faces legal – and ­social – barriers.

The first half when the two women first connect is the stronger. Moore and Page have great chemistry, and the writing by Ron Nyswaner (Philadelphia), especially when Stacie’s pressing Laurel to publicly acknowledge her, never feels forced. (See full review).

Rating: NNNN

Available to watch: The Movie Network, iTunes

The problem with I Smile Back is that it tells a story we’ve seen dozens of times before.

Sarah Silverman is unimpeachable as Laney, a suburban wife and mother who self-medicates her depression with risky sexual choices and riskier substance abuse – but she’s already played a version of this character in Take This Waltz, a film that felt far more daring in its depiction of marital despair. (See full review).

Rating: NNN

Available to watch: Netflix , iTunes

Scott bounds back from his underwhelming Alien prequel Prometheus with this thrilling adaptation of the Andy Weir novel about a NASA astronaut, Mark Watney (Matt Damon), who's stranded on Mars and must find his way back to Earth. He hopes to do this through scientific know-how (he's a botanist and engineer), as well as the combined efforts of the crew that left him behind and the brainpower down in Houston.

Basically, it's Saving Private Ryan (which also starred Damon) all over again, with a better sense of humour and a bit of MacGyver ingenuity. Oh, and lots of 70s disco tunes. (See full review).

Rating: NNNN