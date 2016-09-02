10 critically acclaimed TIFF 2015 films to watch online right now

1. James White

After his estranged father dies and his mother’s cancer returns, the eponymous aimless 20-something New Yorker (Christopher Abbott) ­spirals out of control in this intense, engaging film that could be the sleeper of the fest.

The story is very familiar, but first-time director Mond has a definite point of view, using claustrophobic close-ups to capture James’s overwhelming stimuli and deploying sound – especially in the opening sequence – to great effect. (See full review)

Rating: NNNN

Available to watch here: iTunes

× Expand Ellen Page, left, and Evan Rachel Wood, right, in Into The Forest.

2. Into the Forest

Rozema proves herself to be master of mood in this story of sisters Nell and Eva (Ellen Page and Evan Rachel Wood, respectively) who try to survive at their home in a remote forest after a vaguely defined eco-disaster that’s caused a power outage.

Page and Wood are excellent as the siblings, whose personality differences – dancer Eva is the creative type, Nell has a much more practical streak – create various conflicts. You can sense, though, their powerful bond. (See full review)

Rating: NNNN

Available to watch here: iTunes

3. About Ray

This family drama about an aspiring F-to-M trans teen waiting for parental approval works mainly because of its excellent cast.

Elle Fanning embodies Ray with a fierce passion, fully conveying the extent to which he can’t wait to become his true self. As his supportive mother, Maggie, Naomi Watts exudes internal conflict and dread at having to convince her ex-husband (Tate Donovan) to sign the appropriate papers. Susan Sarandon revels in her one-liners as Ray’s lesbian grandmother. (See full review)

Rating: NNNN

Available to watch here: iTunes

4. The Danish Girl

Solid performances and a fascinating and moving real-life story about a transgender pioneer make Tom Hooper's latest piece of middlebrow awards bait go down a little easier.

Eddie Redmayne plays Einar Wegener, a celebrated landscape painter in 1920s Copenhagen who comes to realize he's really Lili Elbe, a woman living in a man's body. Alicia Vikander is Einar's wife Gerda, also a painter, who finds success creating portraits of the mysterious Lily. Soon, through a German doctor, Lili seeks sex reassignment surgery, one of the first cases of its kind. (See full review)

Rating: NNN

Available to watch here: iTunes

5. Green Room

Green Room takes place primarily in an isolated Oregon club, where a punk band gets trapped in the eponymous lounge after walking in on something terrible. The movie is tense, merciless and very, very bloody. Saulnier’s characters are resourceful but not superhuman, and very much aware of that.

It’s also beautifully cast, reuniting Anton Yelchin and Imogen Poots from the Fright Night remake but stripping them of their comfortable chemistry, and finding plum roles for Alia Shawkat, Mark Webber, Eric Edelstein, Patrick Stewart and Blue Ruin’s Macon Blair. (Ten bucks says the dog trainer’s name is Saulnier’s shout-out to The Thing – and god bless him for that). (See full review).

Rating: NNNN

Available to watch here: iTunes

× Expand Film about real-life Boston Globe investigation lured an A-list cast.

6. Spotlight

McCarthy’s simmering docudrama tells the story of the Boston Globe’s 2001 investigation into the Catholic Church’s cover-ups of predatory priests in the Boston archdiocese.

There isn’t a single showy moment in Spotlight, which is named for the four-person department that worked the story (embodied here by Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo, Rachel McAdams and Brian D’Arcy James). (See full review).

Rating: NNNN

Available to watch here: iTunes

× Expand Jacob Tremblay, left, won best actor at last night's Canadian Screen Awards for his performance in Room, and Brie Larson, right, won best actress. The film earned nine awards in total at last night's ceremony.

7. Room

We’ve been told that it’s okay to spoil the biggest revelation about Room, so here you go: Brie Larson is absolutely amazing in it.

As a young woman who’s spent seven years in isolation – five of them with her young son, Jack (Jacob Tremblay), Larson’s cautious, almost elemental performance communicates bone-deep trauma and profound resilience. Emma Donoghue’s adaptation of her own novel necessarily loses a lot of the lyricism, but director Abrahamson (Frank) makes the most of his limited resources. (See full review).

Rating: NNNN

Available to watch here: iTunes

8. The Witch

In 17th century New England, a pious family of settlers becomes convinced that their run of bad luck is the result of witchcraft and turn on one another in an attempt to root out the malevolence in their household.

Eggers’s first feature plays like a tightening noose, ratcheting the tension up scene by scene while maintaining an uneasy ambiguity about the nature of the threat. (See full review).

Rating: NNNN

Available to watch here: iTunes

9. My Mother (Mia Madre)

The most entertaining work of Moretti's storied career, My Mother moves effortlessly from a busy film set to serious family scenes, but his directorial skill makes the mood changes feel natural and unforced.

Away from the chaos of the shoot, the film-within-a-film's director (the very capable Margherita Buy) and her brother (an empathetic and restrained Moretti) must face the mortality of their mother, a Latin scholar with a damaged heart. (See full review).

Rating: NNNN

10. Dheepan

Dheepan will strike a nerve not just for the many Tamils in Toronto, who will see shards (and open wounds) from their own lives reflected on screen, but also for all who share or empathize with the immigrant experience.

Audiard’s beautiful and furious story about three Tamil refugees posing as a family to escape Sri Lanka’s brutal civil war and build new lives in France understands displacement on a sensory level. Adjusting to new customs and languages feels like stumbling in the dark; every face looks judgmental, suspicious or mocking; the guilt for what was left behind lives deep inside; and the longing for a home is hard-wired with a sense of defeat. The film also makes room for hope, humour and compassion. (See full review).

Rating: NNNNN

Available to watch here: iTunes, Netflix

